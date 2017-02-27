Herkimer Swimming & Diving Team Earns Four All-Region Titles

The Herkimer Generals swimming and diving team brought home four All-Region titles this 2016-17 season.
Sophomore Jensen VanNostrand (Macedon) earned second team All-Region in the women’s 200-yard butterfly event.
Sophomore Cameron Roten (Johnstown) earned second team All-Region honors for the men’s 50-yard freestyle stroke.
Sophomore diver Nicholas Herrlett (Rotterdam) also earned two spots on 1st team All-Region for the one-meter dive, and first team All-Region for the three-meter dive.
Leave a Reply