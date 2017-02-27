 
  »

Herkimer Swimming & Diving Team Earns Four All-Region Titles

Nicholas Herrlett

Jensen VanNostrand

Cameron Roten

The Herkimer Generals swimming and diving team brought home four All-Region titles this 2016-17 season.

Sophomore Jensen VanNostrand (Macedon) earned second team All-Region in the women’s 200-yard butterfly event.

Sophomore Cameron Roten (Johnstown) earned second team All-Region honors for the men’s 50-yard freestyle stroke.

Sophomore diver Nicholas Herrlett (Rotterdam) also earned two spots on 1st team All-Region for the one-meter dive, and first team All-Region for the three-meter dive.

February 27th, 2017 | Category: Sports, Top Story

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  