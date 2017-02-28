RCIL Welcomes Holly Saupp as New Chief Operating Officer

The Resource Center for Independent Living is excited to announce the appointment of Holly Saupp as RCIL’s new chief operating officer. Moving from the Schenectady area, please join us in welcoming Holly as she makes Utica her new home.

Saupp comes to us with a wealth of both direct service and leadership experience in the non-profit industry. She spent the past 20 years serving in various capacities with Northeast Parent and Child Society; beginning her career as therapeutic support staff then progressing into coordinator and director roles before finally earning a place as the executive program director of community services.

Saupp, who is a licensed master social worker, earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology from Union College and then went on to SUNY Albany, where she received her master’s degree in social work.

Saupp brings energy and enthusiasm to her new role as she learns about the array of programs and services RCIL has to offer and adjusts to her new role and responsibilities. Her dynamic personality and collaborative approach to leadership are a great fit for our community and we warmly welcome Holly to the RCIL team.

About RCIL

RCIL is a 501(c)3 certified nonprofit organization offering individuals with disabilities a wide range of independent living and advocacy services to help keep them living at home and in the community, as safely and independently as possible.

