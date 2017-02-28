OPL and Napoleon’s team up for kids cooking challenge

Oneida Public Library has invited Napoleon Café’s chef Jim Burdick to this coming Saturday’s Family Super Saturday, March 4, 2017, at 11 a.m. to conduct a Kid’s Cooking Challenge for elementary-school students and their families.

Burdick, who owns and operates the Napoleon Café at the corner of Madison and Main streets in Oneida, will guide the young people through a cooking class and help them make some choice dishes. Successful participants will get to taste and share the fruit of their labors.

For more information, stop by Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call the library at 315-363-3050 and ask for Youth Services Coordinator Megan Gillander.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

