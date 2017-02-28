OPL offers crochet for beginners class in March

In a free four-session class, Tari Timmer will teach adult beginners the basics of crocheting at Oneida Public Library on Saturdays at 1 p.m. March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2017.

Timmer will show students how to crochet seven different stitches as well as how to read patterns, both chart and written types. In the last session, the class will crochet hot pads and pillow casings.

Ms. Timmer will provide some yarn for students, but she advises those who prefer specific colors to bring their own. Students should bring with them their own crochet hooks (H, I or J sizes).

Registration for the class is required. Those interested can sign up at the Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or by telephone at 315-363-3050.

