Holy Cross to hold open house March 12

Holy Cross Academy in Oneida offers an authentically Catholic education in a small family-like environment for your children in grades 7-12.

With a modified classical curriculum and rigorous academic standards, HCA students score well on standardized tests and are accepted into top colleges.

HCA also offers several extracurricular activities including competitive sports teams. Affordable tuition and busing from 10 districts, make HCA within your reach.

Come see what HCA can offer your children at our open house Sunday, March 12, 2017, 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the school (4020 Barrington Rd., Oneida).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

