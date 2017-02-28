Drones set to invade Children’s Museum

Drone owners have an opportunity to meet, get advice from seasoned pilots and test their flying skills at Drone Clinic 2 Sunday, March 26, 2017, at the Utica Children’s Museum. The event, based on positive response from the Feb. 19 clinic, will run from noon to 4 p.m. on the third floor of the Museum.

Experienced drone enthusiasts, those looking to improve their capabilities and individuals with an interest in getting started are urged to attend.

Drone Clinic 2 includes an additional hour and a second flight zone to allow for more participation from drone owners wishing to pilot their way through indoor mini-courses. Participants are required to pay regular Museum admission and sign-in before taking the elevator to the third floor.

No pre-registration is required.

In addition to the interactive exhibits, the clinic will include information and field elements for Rig Rescue, a new, low-cost STEM-based Team Drone Challenge premiering this April in Rome.

“We were all amazed by drones showing up in almost every store over the holidays,” said CNY Drones volunteer coordinator Bob Payne. “We’ve been meeting weekly over the past 15 weeks to plan a local STEM-based team drone competition.

“We’ve been getting sidetracked by discussions on the impact of all the new drones out there. The Utica Children’s Museum Board graciously offered us the use of their third floor for clinics, so we put together a plan for interactive stations including flight simulators, a building and repair table, 3D printing and test flight zones.”

CNY Drones operates under the guidance of the Griffiss Institute and the Griffiss International Airport along with the support of dozens of area volunteers and enthusiasts from drone technology-based businesses and educational institutions. The CNY Drones community facilitates a monthly STEM Committee meeting and a weekly event planning committee meeting in addition to hosting a social media hub to help keep drone pilots informed and flying safely.

For more information on CNY Drones activities, including Drone Clinic 2 and Rig Rescue Challenge, visit CNYDrones.org or email CNYDrones@gmail.com.

