Drones set to invade Children’s Museum » ‘Of Mice and Men’ opens March 10 Of Mice and Men March 10-25, 2017 Early Bird Pricing (Ends March 5, 2017) $17 Fridays & Saturdays (Normally $20) $15 Thursdays & Sundays (Normally $17) Visit www.cnyplayhouse.org to purchase tickets or call 315-885-8960 or email rsvp@cnyplayhouse.org for reservations. The Central New York Playhouse is proud to present Of Mice and Men. Of Mice and Men runs for 10 performances (March 10-25). Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sundays at 2 pm. Early Bird Pricing ends March 5. Call 315-885-8960 for reservations, purchase tickets at our website. Cast/Production Team: George Milton – Dan Rowlands

Lennie Small – Phil Brady

Curley – Tyler Ianuzi

Curley’s Wife – Jennie Russo

Slim – David Simmons

Boss – Dave Spiro

Candy – Keith Arlington

Crooks – Donovan Stanfield

Carlson – Steve Rowlands

Whit – Matt Gordon Director – Kasey McHale

Stage Management – Sara Harrington

Lighting Designer – Liam Fitzpatrick

Costume Design – Carleena Manzi

Set Construction – Chris Lupia & Josh Taylor

Producer – Justin Polly Two drifters, George and his friend Lennie, with delusions of living off the “fat of the land,” have just arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place. Lennie is a man-child, a little boy in the body of a dangerously powerful man. It’s Lennie’s obsessions with things soft and cuddly, that have made George cautious about who the gentle giant, with his brute strength, associates with. His promise to allow Lennie to “tend to the rabbits” on their future land keeps Lennie calm, amidst distractions, as the overgrown child needs constant reassurance. But when a ranch boss’ promiscuous wife is found dead in the barn with a broken neck, it’s obvious that Lennie, albeit accidentally, killed her. George, now worried about his own safety, knows exactly where Lennie has gone to hide, and he meets him there. Realizing they can’t run away anymore, George is faced with a moral question: how should he deal with Lennie before the ranchers find him and take matters into their own hands. We are opening our first weekend to critical review. Performances on March 10 at 8pm, Saturday March 11 at 8pm or Sunday March 12 at 2pm. Please reserve critics passes by contacting our box office at rsvp@cnyplayhouse.o rg or 315-885-8960 . Arrangements can also be made for other performances/rehearsals in some cases. For more information about this show including ticket sales, please visit our website at www.cnyplayhouse.o rg, or call (315) 885-8960 to make reservations. About the Central New York Playhouse The Central New York Playhouse is a 501c3 organization and artistic home in Syracuse, providing a venue uniquely dedicated to local performers and theatrical entertainment in a friendly, open and creative atmosphere. Our 4500 square foot space is located at 3649 Erie Blvd E Suite # B201 Syracuse, NY 13214 in the second level of Shoppingtown Mall, near Mall Entrance 4. We produce a variety of entertainment including plays, musicals, cabarets, improvisational and stand-up comedy shows. We welcome your patronage and support. Share this: Email

