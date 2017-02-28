Adorable adoptables need forever loving homes

Frank is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Mix. He is always smiling, wiggly and very happy! His tail is constantly wagging. He enjoys rawhides and Kong toys. He is a lover and would be best as the only dog and would not rule out other dogs. He is not sure about his feelings on cats. He’s very strong with a lot of energy. An active family would be best to tire him out. Please come and meet him!

Tiger Lily is a sweet, quiet 7-year-old girl who loves pets & is always up for an evening on the couch. She will bring you loads of joy if you make her a part of the family. Come and meet this girl today.

For more information, visit http://www.humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

