Zoo News: Wizarding Weekend at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo will present Wizarding Weekend, its first-ever two-day wizarding event for children and families. The event runs Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

Wizarding Weekend allows families to celebrate all things magical while learning about the real animals that inspire their favorite wizarding stories and adventures. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite magical character.

“Wizarding Weekend will surely become one of our premier family events. We look forward to welcoming children and their families to the zoo for a spell-binding, fun-filled weekend of magic, excitement and learning,” says Janet Agostini, Friends of the Zoo President & CEO.

Wizarding Weekend activities include crafts, face painting, photo booths, magical potion demonstration, Care of Magical Creatures Class, keeper chats, an owl meet and greet, and Quidditch team tryouts. In the spirit and magic of the popular Harry Potter books and films, children can participate in a Wizard Sorting Ceremony to discover if they’re a Slytherin, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff or Gryffindor. Complimentary wands will be given to the first 500 children to visit the sorting room each day, while supplies last.

Wizard Weekend Tickets:

An event ticket must be purchased for any child, regardless of age, to participate in activities.

Non-Members: $8 per child plus zoo admission

In addition to event ticket, non-members pay regular zoo admission

Members: $8 per child, zoo admission is free for members

Purchase tickets online at rosamondgiffordzoo.org/wizard-weekend.

Additional discounts do not apply to ticketed/fundraising events in support of the zoo.

Funds raised from Wizarding Weekend help support the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and the animals under its care.

