Canastota Public Library announces budget hearing

The Canastota Public Library Board of Trustees will hold an informational meeting about the fiscal year 2017-18 budget Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 7 p.m.

The budget will remain the same at $328,257.

Since it is not increasing, according to Education Law 259, a vote is not required. The meeting will be held in the second floor Carnegie Room, and questions will be answered at that time.

Copies of the budget are available at the Main Desk of the Library or the Business Office of the Roberts Street School.

