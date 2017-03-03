Rattlin’ Bog will rouse the OPL with Irish tunes

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a tad early with the Rattlin’ Bog band, which will perform a free concert of Irish songs and tunes at Oneida Public Library on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

Rattlin’ Bog features two of Central New York’s finest Celtic vocalists, Joe Rowlands and Rick Kincaid. Rowlands also plays the accordion, concertina and bodhran, while Kincaid plays guitar. In addition, the band features Bill Fahy on mandolin, guitar and banjo and Amanda Stranney on fiddle.

Rowlands and Kincaid formed the Rattlin’ Bog in 1985, and with various other band members over time, it has performed in concert throughout the region a “smorgasbord of musical styles, from acapella sea shanties to gospel, American folk songs to Celtic music,” as the band’s website puts it. As its name suggests, Rattlin’ Bog may be best known for its Irish repertory and flair.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, stop by Oneida Library, 220 Broad St., or call the library at 315-363-3050.