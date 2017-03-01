Parkway Center pinning ceremony

Parkway Center is holding a pinning ceremony for Vietnam Era Veterans

The Parkway Center is a 50th Anniversary Commemoration Partner of the Vietnam War. On March 29, Vietnam Veteran’s Day, we will be holding a pinning ceremony for Vietnam Era Veteran’s at the Central New York Veteran’s Outreach Center at 12p.m.

This pinning ceremony honors all United States Veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

We would like to invite veteran’s and their families to attend this free event to receive their pins. This is an opportunity for us to thank these veteran’s for their service. For more information, contact the Parkway Center at (315) 223-3973.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

