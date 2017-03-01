Spring Education Programs at the Utica Zoo

Utica Zoo’s Spring Education Programs are a fun and interactive way for children to learn about animals and nature.

All classes begin at 10:30 am in the Utica Zoo’s auditorium and cost $5 per child for members and $10 per child for not-yet members.

Families are welcome to arrive at 10 am to enjoy coffee while your kids play! There will be activities and games provided before the class begins at no additional cost.

For more information, or to register your child, contact Kathleen McGill at kathleen.mcgill@uticazoo.org or 315-738-0472 ext. 36.

Stroller Safari (6-18 Months): Load up the stroller and join the wildest adventure for your toddler or infant! Each safari includes an interactive tour and an up-close animal encounter.

Thursday, April 13 – Welcome Spring

Friday, May, 19 – All About Birds

Friday, June 16h – Who’s New at the Zoo?

Hatchlings (18 Months to 3 Years): Join us as we transform our classroom into an exploration center just for your toddler. Each session will have themed activities, discovery stations, and new animals to meet! The class meets at 10:30 am, with a repeat of the class at 1:30 pm.

Friday, March 3 – Spring, Sprung

Friday, April 7 – Scales and Shells

Friday, May 5 – Down on the Farm

Zoo Adventures (3 to 5 Years): Join our preschool class as we explore the world through storybooks! Each class includes a story reading, animal meet and greet, and activity.

Thursday, March 16 – Who Wants a Tortoise?

Thursday, April 20 – Dinosaur Dancing

Thursday, May 25 – Puddles & Ponds

Homeschool (6 Years and Up): Is your child a budding zoologist? Our interactive homeschool classes help to further homeschool

studies through group activities and animal interactions.

Wednesday, March 22 – March Madness

Wednesday, April 26 – Going Green

Wednesday, May 18 – Spineless Wonders

To stay up-to- date on all things Utica Zoo, visit UticaZoo.org. Daily updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @UticaZoo.

