Green & Gold Athletes of the Month

Herkimer College has announced its Green & Gold Athletes for the month of January. They are women’s basketball forward Emerald Pett (Utica) and men’s basketball forward Justin Harley (Central Islip).

Pett’s current basketball resume for the season includes 217 rebounds, 37 assists, 44 steals, 20 blocks and an average of 7 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game. Interim Head Coach Jerry Smith said, “Emerald is a team leader on and off the court. She excels in the classroom earning Dean’s list recognition and hustles 100 percent of the time. Emerald is a great role model for her team and future young basketball players.”

Pett is a senior Criminal Justice: Forensic Investigations major.

Harley’s season has included 216 rebounds, 31 assists, 27 steals, 35 blocks, and 10.6 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game. He earned a double-double on the season versus Hudson Valley Community College on January 28, with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Head Coach Matt Lee said, “Justin Harley is a leader for us on and off the court.” Hurley is a senior Business Administration major.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

