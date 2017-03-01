Mohawk Valley Rotary welcomes guest speaker Martha Hutchinson of the Central NY Alzheimer’s Association

Mohawk Valley Rotary welcomed guest speaker Martha Hutchinson, Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator of the Central NY Alzheimer’s Association to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. Increasingly, Alzheimer’s is part of America’s vernacular, an item of casual curiosity to some, but a discussion topic that often strikes a degree of fear in an aging population.

“Nearly 45 million worldwide live with Alzheimer’s,” said Hutchinson. “Increased public awareness is vital”

Hutchinson discussed in detail all of the services that the Alzheimer’s Association offers families, including Care Consultations to assist individuals with dementia and their families to solve immediate problems and plan for the future. The also offer Education and Training Programs for those caring for individuals with dementia.

Hutchinson explained that The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Locally, there will be A Walk to End Alzheimer’s on April 30th in Utica. For more information on ways that community members can get involved please call 800-272-3900. For more information on joining Mohawk Valley Rotary please contact: facebook.com/mohawkvalleyrotaryclub.

