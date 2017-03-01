Kirkville woman arrested on welfare fraud, grand larceny charges

(Kirkville) Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyffani M. Allen, 33, of Kirkville, and charged her with fourth-degree welfare fraud (E felony), first-degree offering a false instrument for filing (E felony) and fourth-degree grand larceny (E felony).

It is alleged that Allen signed and submitted a public assistance application to the Madison County Department of Social services that contained false information pertaining to where she resided. As a result of this fraudulent act, Allen received $1,947.00 in public assistance that she was not entitled to.

Allen was arraigned in Lenox Town Court and released on her own recognizance in a supervised release. Allen is scheduled to re-appear at Lenox Court today.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

