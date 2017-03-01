What a wonderful gift to the Morrisville Public Library!

The Morrisville Public Library has just received a gift of 100 new children’s books, ranging from pre-kindergarten through early readers that our library has just received.

These books were a donation from the Brownstone Book Fund, a private foundation in New York City, interested in fostering early reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.

Come into the Morrisville Public Library today to explore and enjoy our new collection.

Our sincerest gratitude to Diane Brownstone and the Brownstone Book Fund for their generous gift!

