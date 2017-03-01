Cold Case Tuesday: Troop D continues to investigate the 35-year-old homicide of a Baldwinsville man

The New York State Police continue to investigate the 1980 murder of 28-year-old Stephen Forbes.

On July 11, 1980, Stephen D. Forbes, 28, of the Village Green Apartments in Baldwinsville, was reported missing by family members; he was last seen July 8, 1980.

Forbes had been driving his blue, 1977 Dodge pickup, which was later discovered parked unattended in the long term parking lot at Hancock Airport in Syracuse.

The truck is believed to have been parked in the lot shortly after 3 p.m. July 8, 1980. During the investigation, it was reported that Forbes had been seen leaving a friend’s residence on Vine Street in Liverpool, at approximately 2 p.m. July 8.

On Aug. 19, 1980, the body of Forbes was discovered in a heavily wooded area off a small dirt roadway leading south off Route 20, in the Town of Lafayette, Onondaga County. Discarded construction debris and garbage was also located in the area.

Forbes was a business partner in the “Novel -T Shirt Store” on Route 48, Phoenix.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, contact Senior Investigator Reece Treen, Troop D Major Crimes, at (315) 366-6003. All calls can remain confidential.

