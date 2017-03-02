OCC Men’s Basketball Coach Named “Coach of the Year”

Onondaga Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Erik Saroney, was announced the NJCAA Region III Coach of the Year on Wednesday afternoon. Sitting on his First Team All-Region Team includes the Lazers starting back court, Tyler Sullivan (Liverpool HS) and Tae Elijah (Henninger HS).

After spending 14 years as head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball program at Henninger High School, Saroney was named OCC head men’s basketball coach in April 2016. While at Henninger, Saroney accumulated a record of, 238-72, five Section III AA Championships, and seven League Titles.

In Saroney’s inaugural year at the helm of the Lazers basketball program, he has tallied an overall record of, 27-4, remaining undefeated (12-0) until OCC faced NJCAA Division II opponent Niagara County Community College Dec. 17.

The Lazers have maintained a top-ten ranking throughout the entire season, and Saroney guided his team to the no. 1 slot for two consecutive weeks in the NJCAA Division III National Poll Rankings. After winning the Mid-State Athletic Conference Tournament Championship this past weekend, Onondaga sits as the fifth best team in the country for the second straight week.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

