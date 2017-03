Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual in surveillance photo

The New York State Police in Oneida are attempting to identify the individual in the surveillance photo above regarding an identity theft investigation. A stolen credit card was used at several business locations in the Sylvan Beach and Canastota area.

If anyone has information on the identity of the female in the photo, they are asked to contact Investigator Timothy Dougherty at (315) 366-6049. All calls can remain anonymous.

