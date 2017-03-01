Oneida Police Department blotter

On Feb. 23, 2017, Antonio L. Lawrence, 36, of 240 Williams St., Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of assault in the third degree. He was arraigned in the Town of Lenox Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

He was also arraigned on an additional bench warrant alleging failure to appear on original charges of disorderly conduct, harassment in the second degree and resisting arrest. He was ordered held on those charges in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

Lawrence also was arraigned on a third bench warrant alleging failure to appear on an original charge of forcible touching; he was ordered held on that charge in lieu of $500 cash or $1,000 bond. He is to appear in Oneida City Court for additional proceedings.

—–

On Feb. 24, 2017, Zachary C. Dryer, 23, 168 Madison St., Oneida was issued an appearance ticket for unlawful possession of marijuana.

On Feb. 24, 2017, Kaila L. Lohr, 28, 2472 Lake Rd., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On Feb. 26, 2017, Sherry L. Thompson, 44, 1129 Grand St., Oneida, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator in the third degree.

On Feb. 24, 2017, Robert G. Emmons, 24, 120 Elmwood Pl., Sherrill, was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief in the 4th degree, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated harassment. He was arraigned in the Town of Lenox Court and was ordered held on $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond, pending further court action in Oneida City Court.

On Feb. 24, 2017, William L. Last Jr., 28, 9437 Podunk Road, Lee Center, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On Feb. 22, 2017, Edward F. Lemmon III, 28, 5420 Lee Valley Rd., Rome, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On Feb. 22, 2017, John E. Barnaby Jr., 25, 9348 Capron Rd., Lee Center, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

On Feb. 28, 2017, Kym K. Snyder, 35, 225 N. Lake St., Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

