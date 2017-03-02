Shortage of paper tax forms prompts Griffo to call state Tax Department

With libraries running low, Senator’s Utica office contacted by frustrated citizens

who don’t know where to get documents – following Griffo’s call, tax agency agrees to address issue who don’t know where to get documents – following Griffo’s call, tax agency agrees to address issue

A shortage of paper tax forms readily available for the local public prompted State Senator Joseph Griffo this week to contact the New York State Department of Tax and Finance, urging them to immediately distribute a sufficient supply of these documents.

After a number of residents of Central New York contacted and visited Senator Griffo’s district office to complain that local libraries have been running out of the papers necessary to file their state taxes, Griffo called the Tax Department on Monday to express his disappointment and

concern regarding the insufficient supply. Many of the constituents in the Senator’s district do not have access to computers for online tax forms, and so they did not know where else to obtain the papers, Senator Griffo explained.

“It’s tough enough that people have to spend their hard-earned money to pay excessive taxes in the first place, so we want to make sure they don’t have to go out of their way to track down the necessary paper forms,” said Senator Griffo, R-Rome. “I understand the purpose of going paperless and cutting costs in state government, but we must also avoid making it harder for citizens to obtain copies of any documents if that’s their desire.”

During Senator Griffo’s call, representatives of the Tax Department acknowledged there had been an issue compounded by resources and clerical error, and indicated that they were going to correct the problem. In the meantime, for those residents who have traveled to Senator Griffo’s office in downtown Utica, the Senator’s staff has accommodated them by printing voluminous copies of the necessary forms.

The State Department of Tax and Finance also provided the following number that the public, as well as local libraries, can call if they would like to request tax forms: 518-457-5431.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

