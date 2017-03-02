Open Afternoon Book Club: Our Souls at Night

The Open Afternoon Book Club will hold its next meeting in the Story Garden Room on Wednesday, March 15th at 1:00 pm. The group will discuss Kent Haruf’s final work, Our Souls at Night (2015).

The posthumously published novel tells the bittersweet story of two neighbors who come together late in life to share intimacies in the gossipy town of Holt, Colorado.

Books are available at the circulation desk.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

