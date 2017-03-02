Community seed swap at the March 4 Oxford winter farmers’ market

Is the recent thaw inspiring you to organize your seeds and plan out your garden? Come to the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market on Saturday, March 4th to share your extra seeds, pick up something new to grow in your garden, and stock up on produce, baked goods, kitchen staples, and hand-crafted items.

The market runs from 10 am to 1 pm, at the Parish House Community Center of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, on Main Street in Oxford.

Bring your open-pollinated seeds to the community seed swap table at the Oxford Winter Farmers’ Market, where local farmer Mina Takahashi will return to share her knowledge of seed-saving practices. Packets, label forms, and supplies will be provided.

“Swapping seeds is an excellent way to save on seed cost, to find unusual varieties of heritage seeds (some saved for generations upon generations), to share knowledge and pick up tips from fellow gardeners, to help protect plant diversity, and to improve our food security,” says Takahashi. “As seed-saving advocate Vandana Shiva says, ‘The act of seed saving is such an important political act in this time. We get power by aligning ourselves with the forces of life…. Save seeds, have a community garden, create an exchange, do everything that it takes to protect and rejuvenate the seed.’”

No seeds to swap? No worries! Swing by the table for free seed packets to plant in your garden, and take home something new, unusual and hardy to our region.

And while you’re shopping, you’ll have a chance to hear Allison Beckwith sing songs from the upcoming Cinderella production. (Tickets will be available for the production to be held at the Oxford High School March 17-18.)

Join your neighbors to celebrate the coming of spring by sharing seed, supporting local producers, and enjoying a “Local Lunch” prepared by Chef John and his BOCES students.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

