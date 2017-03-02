Food Plots, are they the last piece of the puzzle for deer hunters?

That’s one of the questions that will be answered at the Central New York QDMA SeminarThursday, March 2, 2017 from 6:00 PM till 8:30 PM at Morrisville College – Norwich Campus, 20 Conkey Ave, Norwich.

For those that are serious about deer hunting now is the time to think about what will enhance those favorite hunting spots. Several speakers will provide ideas at this event.

Benjamin Williams, of O’l Tin Cup Habitat Enhancement, will provide an overview of basic whitetail needs for habitat and food annually. Ben will break down the reasons food plots fail versus those that are successful and strategic fundamentals that play out.

Tim Russell, QDMA Young Forest Specialist, will discuss why and how to create a young forest habitat. Tim will provide an overview and reasons why young forest have been declining, the wildlife that rely on young forest habitat and methods used to create and maintain young forest habitat.

This will be a fun event with a Chain saw raffle, refreshments and other things!

Come join us for an evening of great talks and learn how you can improve your hunting and habitat.

Sponsored By: QDMA/Chenango County Farm Bureau/White’s Farm Supply/AMSOIL

For more information please contact John Rybinski email: john101@windstream.net or Bradd Vickers- 607-226-1195 RSVP appreciated but not required.

