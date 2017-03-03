Training Opportunity “Compassion Fatigue: A Trauma-Informed Care Approach” with author Martha Teater, MA, LMFT, LCAS, LPC

Time: Participant arrival/sign in is from 7:30AM-8:00AM, training begins promptly at 8AM- 4PM
with a break on the lunch hour, for lunch on your own.
Place: Hampton Inn & Suites, 25 Lakers Lane, Cazenovia
Cost: Free. There is no cost for this training, but an advance registration in advance is required to attend. See below.
About the trainer: Martha Teater, MA, LMFT, LCAS, LPC has a wealth of experience as an international compassion fatigue educator and consultant. She has trained thousands of healthcare and mental health clinicians in detecting, intervening, and preventing compassion fatigue. Martha is the nationally known author of the bookOvercoming Compassion Fatigue: A Practical Resilience Workbook.
Training summary: Compassion fatigue is a state commonly experienced by those in the ‘helping’ professions. It is often defined as an extreme state of tension that creates a secondary stress response/trauma in the helper. Join us to learn how to recognize and manage the symptoms of compassion fatigue in ourselves and others. This next level trauma-informed training will focus on providing tools for those who work with individuals impacted by trauma, most especially those working with clients impacted by domestic violence. It will be best suited for individuals that have a basic understanding of trauma.
Who should attend: This training is appropriate for human services workers of all kinds. Social workers, addiction treatment and/or prevention professionals, case managers, directors, residential providers, parole and probation staff, school staff, marriage and family therapists, mental health counselors, and others in helping roles at risk for compassion fatigue.
Continuing education credits: there are 6 continuing education credits (CEUs) for social work pending through PESI, Inc. Attendance in full is required to receive CEUs. PESI, Inc. is recognized by the New York State Education Department’s (NYSED) State Board for Social Work approved provider #0008.
To register for the training: registration is via email. Please email Help Restore Hope Center Clinical Program Supervisor Joanne Smith at JSmith@Liberty-Resources.org. To register and reserve a training spot provide the following information completelyin an email: 1.) Your name (first and last) 2.) Your mailing address 3.) Your email address 4.) Your phone number 5.) Your profession 6.) Indicate if CEU’s are needed (yes or no). A confirmation of your registration will be sent via email upon receipt, any announcements relating to the training will be via email. Please note that due to limited space, this training is open on a first come, first serve basis to the first 125 who register by Thursday, March 16th , or by when 125 slots are full, whichever occurs first. Please note that we cannot guarantee that walk-ins or last minute registrants can be accommodated, so please be sure to register early to reserve your spot!
Questions: For all questions related to this training opportunity, contact Joanne Smith at 315-363-0048 extension 2134 for assistance.
Liberty Resources, Inc. Victims of Violence Program is now known as the Help Restore Hope Center, providing services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of abuse. Visit our website at www.helprestorehopecenter.org or call
1-855-9-NOWSAFE/1-855-966-9723 for more information.
This training is provided in partnership with Liberty Resources, Inc. Help Restore Hope Center and PESI training, made possible through Federal Family Violence and Prevention Services Act.
