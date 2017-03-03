Griffo joins Senate and Assembly in announcing legislation to repeal the SAFE Act in Upstate NY

State Senator Joseph Griffo on Wednesday announced that the New York State Senate has unveiled legislation he co-sponsors that would repeal portions of the SAFE Act across Upstate New York, as well as Long Island.

The legislation – bill S879/A6140 – would limit the SAFE Act’s restrictions only to New York City, while rolling back this attack on the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding gun owners and sportsmen throughout the rest of the state.

Senator Griffo has been a firm and vocal opponent of the SAFE Act from the start, so he is proud to partner with his colleagues in the Senate and Assembly to build even more momentum toward fighting this unfair legislation.

“The SAFE Act is the wrong answer to confronting gun violence in our communities, and it will do more to undermine the constitutional rights of the many law-abiding gun owners across our state than it will make us safer,” said Senator Joseph Griffo (R-Rome). “As I’ve said since the SAFE Act was passed, I will do whatever I can to fight this attack on our Second Amendment rights and I am proud to support this legislation on behalf of all lawful gun owners.”

This legislation is sponsored by Senator Rob Ortt (R-North Tonawanda) and Assemblyman Marc Butler (R-Newport).

During a press conference in Albany today, state legislators highlighted the many efforts to distinguish New York City as separate from the rest of the state – including new minimum wage policies, ridesharing regulations, raising the legal age of criminal responsibility, and aid to upstate municipalities. Applying the SAFE Act provisions only to New York City would be consistent with this broader effort to be sensitive to the needs and values that differ between upstate and downstate, Senator Griffo said.

“What’s best for New York City is not always what’s best for upstate, and this legislation recognizes the need to respect the values and lifestyles of those people who live throughout my district and the rest of our state,” Senator Griffo said. “Once we repeal this flawed and misguided legislation, we must focus our attention on the mental health issues that I believe are truly more to blame for the violent tragedies that we continue to face.”

The legislation would reverse elements of the SAFE Act including gun licensing recertification requirements, storage mandates, firearm seizures and registries, and information collected on gun owners.

Some of the measures include:

§ Repealing the five-year recertification requirement for pistol permits

§ Fully repealing the ammunition database

§ Repealing the statewide License and Record Database that has not yet been implemented

§ Authorizing the transfer of firearms, rifles, and shotguns to family members as part of an estate

