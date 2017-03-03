2017 Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors call for entries

View, a multi-media arts center in Old Forge, seeks artists working in all forms of watermedia for the 2017 Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors.

The Adirondacks National Exhibition of American Watercolors is considered one of the top ten watermedia exhibitions in the nation, drawing artists and audiences from all over.

Each year, artists compete for a chance at over $14,000 in prizes and awards.

The show is open to artists working in transparent and opaque watercolors, acrylics, casein, egg tempera, gouache, and ink. All works must be of original design and execution, comprised of 90% watermedia. Collage and works previously exhibited at View are not eligible for submission.

A non-refundable entry fee of $40 Non-Member/$30 View Member enables the artist to submit up to 2 works. Each artist may submit a total of 5 works at a cost of an additional $10 per image.

All entries must be made online through OnlineJuriedShows.com. For full Prospectus, and to enter, go to OnlineJuriedShows.com.

Deadline to Apply: April 3, 2017

View is located at 3273 State Route 28 in Old Forge. To learn more about View programming, visit ViewArts.org , or call (315) 369-6411

