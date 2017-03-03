Grass-whispering conservationist and farmer captures national conservation photo awards with pictures

The 2016 winners of the National Association of Conservation District’s poster and photo contests were announced at the organization’s 71st Annual Meeting on Jan 31st. Each year, the NACD photo and poster contests give students and adults alike the opportunity to display their artistic talents on a national stage.

The National Association of Conservation Districts is the non-profit organization that represents the nation’s 3,000 conservation districts, their state associations and the 17,000 men and women who serve on their governing boards. For more than 70 years, local conservation districts have worked with cooperating landowners and managers of private working lands to help them plan and apply effective conservation practices.

NACD and the NACD Auxiliary would like to once again congratulate the winners of NACD’s 2016 national photo contest. The top honor for photos in the Agriculture and Conservation Across America and Conservation Practices category went to Madison County’s Soil and Water Conservation District Grazing Specialist and Deansboro farmer, Troy Bishopp, affectionately known as the “Grass Whisperer”.

“I’ve learned to keep a pocket camera with me at all times to help tell the story of local conservation efforts and to capture nature’s beauty at a moment’s notice, said Bishopp. My camera is an important tool in promoting the people, animals, wildlife and scenes within agriculture. Since I’m in the field most days, it offers the opportunity to be at the right place at the right time, if you have the camera ready. I’m super honored to be selected amongst some passionate photographers and to share photos that make folks smile”.

With over 11 years working for the Conservation District and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition, Bishopp is no stranger to the media. He has helped the district garner 7 New York Agriculture in the News Awards as well as being awarded several prestigious “Cap” Creal Journalism Awards and past NACD and NESARE photography awards. In addition to his professional career, he manages Bishopp Family Farm with his family, were they custom graze organic, grass-fed dairy heifers and finish beef. He also is a free-lance writer and photographer for local, regional and national media outlets.

To see all the national winners go to: https://www.flickr.com/photos/nacd/sets/72157678212106610. To learn more about NACD’s stewardship efforts visit www.nacdnet.org.

