Miller statement: Calls for repeal of SAFE Act

“Today, I stood with my Assembly Republican colleagues to provide a voice to law-abiding residents of upstate New York in the fight to repeal the SAFE Act. If the counties within New York City want the SAFE Act, they can have it, but upstate residents must be allowed their constitutional right to bear arms. Therefore, I am sponsoring legislation (A.6140) that will restrict the application of the SAFE Act to New York City to allow sportsmen, sportswomen and all other upstate residents the repeal they have called for.

“A precedent has been set by this legislature to allow certain policies, such as the minimum wage increase and ride sharing to apply regionally. We simply seek the same with the SAFE Act. It is no secret that New York City has different wants and needs than the rest of the state and that must be taken into consideration. Policy is consistently negotiated during the budget process and we will likely see Raise the Age in this year’s budget. I believe this legislation to repeal the SAFE Act should be passed during this year’s budget negotiations, for the benefit of all upstate New Yorkers. This is an important step toward full repeal of the SAFE Act in New York State.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

