Collecting Moments at the Canastota Public Library

On Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m., the Canastota Public Library will host a poetry reading and artist’s reception for local author and painter, Jeanne Dunn. The event will take place in the Lawson Community Room on the lower level of the library where Dunn’s paintings will adorn the walls for the entire month.

Dunn, a member of the library’s Evening Writing Group, has written “Collecting Moments”, a sampling of the writer’s poetry and watercolor paintings. The book is a celebration of magical moments in the writer’s life. The work varies in subject matter and includes nature themes, travel and farm life.

“Whether composing poetry or creating a painting, the beauty of both activities is that they have the power to return us to a moment in time,” says Jeanne Dunn.

Dunn’s book will be available for purchase at $15 each. She will also be available for book signings after the presentation. This is Jeanne Dunn’s second book. Her first book, “Where Once There Were Thorns” is a memoir. Both books are available through the author or for purchase on Amazon.

