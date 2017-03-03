Sixth annual caregiving conference features aging, family experts

NYT Bestselling Author Lee Woodruff to Speak at Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care 2017 Caregiving Conference in Syracuse

Lee Woodruff, the New York Times bestselling author of In an Instant: A Family’s Journey of Love and Healing, will share her caregiving experiences as the featured speaker at the Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Care 2017 caregiving conference, May 24 at the Holiday Inn – Syracuse on Electronics Parkway in Liverpool.

The sixth annual conference, presented by McHarrie Pointe Assisted Living, is intended for family and professional caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia. Registration for the event begins March 1 at alz.org/cny or by calling (315) 472-4201. Admission is $65 through April 30 and increases to $80 on May 1.

“We cannot put into words how excited we are to have Lee at Dementia Care 2017,” said Catherine James, chief executive officer of the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter. “We believe that her story as an Alzheimer’s caregiver who was thrust into the role of caring for her husband, following the injuries he sustained, will resonate clearly with our audience.”

Woodruff, a 1982 graduate of Colgate University, headlines a lineup that includes aging expert Dr. Amy D’Aprix and care expert Jolene Brackey.

Woodruff was a caregiver for her father, who had Alzheimer’s, and her school-aged children, when her husband, ABC News’ Bob Woodruff, was severely injured in a roadside bomb attack in Iraq. She chronicled this journey of balancing family, career and slow but successful road to recovery in the 2007 bestseller In An Instant: A Family’s Journey of Love and Healing, a book she co-authored with her husband. She has since published two additional books, including the bestselling novel, Those We Love Most. Woodruff co-founded the Bob Woodruff Foundation and is a contributing reporter for CBS This Morning, commenting on a variety of current events and family-related topics.

D’Aprix will present on caregiving conversations and navigating the challenges that face families providing care. D’Aprix is an internationally renowned expert on lifestyle issues related to aging. A gerontological social worker by trade, she uses her background to give practical advice and get people thinking about retirement in a different way. D’Aprix, who is the author of From Surviving to Thriving: Transforming Your Caregiving Journey, has an extensive background working with seniors and their caregivers, as well as teaching professionals and others about the needs of seniors and their families. In addition to her academic and professional background, Dr. Amy spent a decade being a caregiver for her elderly parents. She is on the International Faculty for the Society of Certified Senior Advisors and the Canadian Academy of Senior Advisors, and is the International Vice President for the International Federation on Aging.

Brackey’s presentation will focus on finding joy in the caregiving experience. The author of Creating Moments of Joy, Brackey left her job as an interior designer to follow her calling in the field of aging. She began her second career as an activities director in an Alzheimer’s care unit at a long-term care facility. Since then, she has become a sought after speaker on ways to create positive outcomes and moments of joy for the individuals with the disease, their loved ones, and professional caregivers.

In addition to the speakers, guests at Dementia Care 2017 will have access to an interactive expo, allowing them to connect with businesses from Central New York that offer support to caregivers and participate in hands-on activities, including how caregivers can use reminiscing and other activities in the home, tips for enhancing mealtime and techniques for reducing caregiver stress.

Registration includes access to all sessions and the interactive expo, a copy of Woodruff’s book In An Instant, breakfast, lunch, and a manual that includes all presentation materials from the day.

To learn more about Dementia Care 2017, Alzheimer’s disease or Alzheimer’s caregiving, please call the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter at 315.472.4201 or 800.272.3900, or visit alz.org/cny.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

