Utica Library announces art contest winners

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, the Utica Public Library held a reception to announce the winners of its ninth annual Express Yourself Adult Art Contest.

Pictured from left are winners Lynn Reichhart (Best of Show and Best Detail), Sandra DeVisser (Best Abstract – tie), Constance Avery (Best Abstract – tie), Suzanne Costanza (Best Use of Color), and Diane Lange (Best B & W). Not pictured is Brianna Miller (Best Concept “Outside-the-Box”).

This is only the third time that a participant has won in two categories. Reichhart’s dual winning piece is a highly detailed still life of glass bottles and an ornate drinking glass on a wood table. The contest was made possible by Esche’s Aqua Vino.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

