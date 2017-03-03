“Chess For All Ages” at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library invites children and adults to the Community Room on Wednesday, March 8 and 22, at 6:30 p.m., to enjoy a wonderful game of strategy and skill.

“Chess For All Ages” is an informal gathering of chess players held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month. All skill levels are welcome. Children should be accompanied by an adult.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

