Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for fall semester

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for fall semester 2016-17:

  • Steven Abbott of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the engineering exploration program.
  • Adam Bem of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the liberal arts exploration program.
  • Michael Berger of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the game design and development program.
  • Brooke Busa of Chittenango (13037), who is studying in the nutrition management program.
  • Mandy Cameron of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the liberal arts exploration program.
  • Jason Ceresoli of Chittenango (13037), who is studying in the industrial engineering program.
  • Ryan Delaney of Bridgeport (13030), who is studying in the mechanical engineering program.
  • Zachary Di Lego of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the biomedical engineering program.
  • Nathan Falkenburg of Kirkville (13082), who is studying in the software engineering program.
  • Kennedy Fellmeth of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the engineering exploration program.
  • Hayley Foran of Bridgeport (13030), who is studying in the journalism program.
  • Nicole Ganung of Hamilton (13346), who is studying in the computer science program.
  • Darren Gardner of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
  • Connor Gerace of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
  • James Hahn of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the mechanical engineering technology program.
  • Cassidy Horzempa of Kirkville (13082), who is studying in the computational mathematics program.
  • Allison Johnson of Sherburne (13460), who is studying in the international hospitality and service management program.
  • Steven Keil of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the mechanical engineering program.
  • Emir Ljuca of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
  • Franklin Marconi of Erieville (13061), who is studying in the mechanical engineering technology program.
  • Sarah Marsden of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the physician assistant program.
  • Carter Moleski of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
  • Cory Musician of Earlville (13332), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
  • John Nolan of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
  • Sarah Oakes of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the chemical engineering program.
  • Shane Ogden of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the computing security program.
  • Jessica Oley of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the ASL-English interpretation program.
  • Paul Owens of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the microelectronic engineering program.
  • Joshua Pelrine of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the information technology program.
  • Ketan Reddy of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
  • Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the computer engineering technology program.
  • Nathaniel Silverman of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the film and animation program.
  • Megan Sitts of Hamilton (13346), who is studying in the civil engineering technology program.
  • Cheyenne Steenbeke of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the applied arts and sciences program.
  • Kathleen Steigerwald of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the biomedical sciences program.
  • Stephanie Stoner of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the 3D digital design program.
  • Ryan Sweeney of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the networking and systems administration program.
  • Ryan Tatu of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
  • Stanley Taylor of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer science program.
  • Ryan Thorna of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
  • Eric Veator of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the psychology program.
  • Luke Veilleux of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the software engineering program.
  • Brendan Wells of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
  • Maximilian Wright of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the game design and development program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

