Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for fall semester

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for fall semester 2016-17:
- Steven Abbott of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the engineering exploration program.
- Adam Bem of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the liberal arts exploration program.
- Michael Berger of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the game design and development program.
- Brooke Busa of Chittenango (13037), who is studying in the nutrition management program.
- Mandy Cameron of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the liberal arts exploration program.
- Jason Ceresoli of Chittenango (13037), who is studying in the industrial engineering program.
- Ryan Delaney of Bridgeport (13030), who is studying in the mechanical engineering program.
- Zachary Di Lego of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the biomedical engineering program.
- Nathan Falkenburg of Kirkville (13082), who is studying in the software engineering program.
- Kennedy Fellmeth of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the engineering exploration program.
- Hayley Foran of Bridgeport (13030), who is studying in the journalism program.
- Nicole Ganung of Hamilton (13346), who is studying in the computer science program.
- Darren Gardner of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
- Connor Gerace of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
- James Hahn of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the mechanical engineering technology program.
- Cassidy Horzempa of Kirkville (13082), who is studying in the computational mathematics program.
- Allison Johnson of Sherburne (13460), who is studying in the international hospitality and service management program.
- Steven Keil of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the mechanical engineering program.
- Emir Ljuca of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
- Franklin Marconi of Erieville (13061), who is studying in the mechanical engineering technology program.
- Sarah Marsden of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the physician assistant program.
- Carter Moleski of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program.
- Cory Musician of Earlville (13332), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
- John Nolan of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
- Sarah Oakes of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the chemical engineering program.
- Shane Ogden of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the computing security program.
- Jessica Oley of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the ASL-English interpretation program.
- Paul Owens of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the microelectronic engineering program.
- Joshua Pelrine of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the information technology program.
- Ketan Reddy of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
- Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the computer engineering technology program.
- Nathaniel Silverman of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the film and animation program.
- Megan Sitts of Hamilton (13346), who is studying in the civil engineering technology program.
- Cheyenne Steenbeke of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the applied arts and sciences program.
- Kathleen Steigerwald of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the biomedical sciences program.
- Stephanie Stoner of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the 3D digital design program.
- Ryan Sweeney of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the networking and systems administration program.
- Ryan Tatu of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
- Stanley Taylor of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer science program.
- Ryan Thorna of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the electrical engineering program.
- Eric Veator of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the psychology program.
- Luke Veilleux of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the software engineering program.
- Brendan Wells of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the computer engineering program.
- Maximilian Wright of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the game design and development program.
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.
