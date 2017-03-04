Block and LEGO Building Sessions Continue at the Cazenovia Public Library “Chess For All Ages” at the Cazenovia Public Library » Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for fall semester The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for fall semester 2016-17: Steven Abbott of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the engineering exploration program. Adam Bem of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the liberal arts exploration program. Michael Berger of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the game design and development program. Brooke Busa of Chittenango (13037), who is studying in the nutrition management program. Mandy Cameron of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the liberal arts exploration program. Jason Ceresoli of Chittenango (13037), who is studying in the industrial engineering program. Ryan Delaney of Bridgeport (13030), who is studying in the mechanical engineering program. Zachary Di Lego of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the biomedical engineering program. Nathan Falkenburg of Kirkville (13082), who is studying in the software engineering program. Kennedy Fellmeth of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the engineering exploration program. Hayley Foran of Bridgeport (13030), who is studying in the journalism program. Nicole Ganung of Hamilton (13346), who is studying in the computer science program. Darren Gardner of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the computer engineering program. Connor Gerace of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer engineering program. James Hahn of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the mechanical engineering technology program. Cassidy Horzempa of Kirkville (13082), who is studying in the computational mathematics program. Allison Johnson of Sherburne (13460), who is studying in the international hospitality and service management program. Steven Keil of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the mechanical engineering program. Emir Ljuca of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program. Franklin Marconi of Erieville (13061), who is studying in the mechanical engineering technology program. Sarah Marsden of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the physician assistant program. Carter Moleski of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the biotechnology and molecular bioscience program. Cory Musician of Earlville (13332), who is studying in the electrical engineering program. John Nolan of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program. Sarah Oakes of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the chemical engineering program. Shane Ogden of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the computing security program. Jessica Oley of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the ASL-English interpretation program. Paul Owens of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the microelectronic engineering program. Joshua Pelrine of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the information technology program. Ketan Reddy of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer engineering program. Joseph Rondinelli of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the computer engineering technology program. Nathaniel Silverman of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the film and animation program. Megan Sitts of Hamilton (13346), who is studying in the civil engineering technology program. Cheyenne Steenbeke of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the applied arts and sciences program. Kathleen Steigerwald of Canastota (13032), who is studying in the biomedical sciences program. Stephanie Stoner of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the 3D digital design program. Ryan Sweeney of Syracuse (13209), who is studying in the networking and systems administration program. Ryan Tatu of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the electrical engineering program. Stanley Taylor of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the computer science program. Ryan Thorna of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the electrical engineering program. Eric Veator of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the psychology program. Luke Veilleux of Manlius (13104), who is studying in the software engineering program. Brendan Wells of Cazenovia (13035), who is studying in the computer engineering program. Maximilian Wright of Oneida (13421), who is studying in the game design and development program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Related

Previously Previously Select Month March 2017 (37) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (286) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (379) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (392) June 2016 (404) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (132) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (249) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279) December 2011 (258) November 2011 (328) October 2011 (362) September 2011 (324) August 2011 (257) July 2011 (281) June 2011 (292) May 2011 (359) April 2011 (335) March 2011 (321) February 2011 (275) January 2011 (291) December 2010 (280) November 2010 (343) October 2010 (343) September 2010 (336) August 2010 (300) July 2010 (359) June 2010 (329) May 2010 (332) April 2010 (370) March 2010 (417) February 2010 (326) January 2010 (291) December 2009 (280) November 2009 (389) October 2009 (524) September 2009 (383) August 2009 (246) July 2009 (254) June 2009 (248) May 2009 (158) April 2009 (87)