Tenney Encouraged by President Trump’s Commitment to Work with Congress

Tenney Shares Priorities to Work with Trump, Bipartisan Colleagues on the Vital Work of All Americans

Today, Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (R—NY) released the following statement regarding President Trump’s Address to the Joint Session of Congress:

“I am encouraged by President Trump’s commitment to work with members of Congress on our mission to improve the lives of the American people. In his Joint Address to Congress, President Trump outlined a bold agenda to improve our economy and infrastructure, to bring jobs back to America, to reform our healthcare system, and to prioritize border security and national defense. President Trump also focused on his promise to put the government back where it belongs—in the hands of the people.

As detailed in Article 1 Section 8 of the United States Constitution, the enumerated powers of the Congress are unique and vitally important. From tax reform to healthcare reform, the input and approval of Congress is critical in ensuring that we pass laws that work for all Americans. As evidenced by the President’s heartfelt words Tuesday evening, President Trump affirmed his promise to work for the benefit of all Americans.

I am heartened to hear directly from the President that Congress’ role will be restored as the center of policymaking and effective governance of our great country. I am eager to work with the President, his team, and my colleagues in Congress on both sides of the aisle to achieve great things for the American people. As the 19th Century French philosopher Alexis de Tocqueville observed of our country, “[t]he greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.” Though we as a nation have many faults to repair, there is nothing the people, together with their elected representatives, cannot accomplish.

The following challenges call for a bold and aggressive agenda to meet the needs of our fellow citizens. I am eager to get to work with President Trump and any and all willing parties in good faith.

Bringing Jobs Back: Throughout his first 40 days, President Trump has demonstrated a clear commitment to the American worker. As the co-owner of my family’s small manufacturing business, I understand firsthand the struggles that our small business owners and family farmers have experienced over the past eight years.

Once a hub for manufacturing, the 22nd District has been devastated by unfair trade deals, high taxes, high energy costs, and regulatory burdens that have put American workers and companies on an uneven playing field and sent our jobs overseas. It is nearly impossible for our companies to compete when our policies put us at such a disadvantage.

The Republicans in Congress and President Trump have promised to reverse our economic downtown and bring jobs back by implementing policies that empower our small businesses and family farms – the largest job creators in our communities.

Economy and Debt: As a new member of the House Financial Services Committee, it is my mission to ensure we revive our economy, stop out-of-control government spending, hold federal bureaucrats accountable, and work swiftly to fix the national debt. Our nation’s debt is unsustainable and puts future generations at risk. We must ensure that the federal government spending is reduced, and that we enact policies that produce economic growth.

True economic growth comes from the American people, not Washington. In Congress, we will continue our work to cut taxes, reduce regulations, and implement pro-growth policies which will jumpstart our economy by empowering middle-class families, small business owners, and family farms.

Healthcare: Obamacare has failed. Millions of Americans have been denied the high-quality, patient-centric care they deserve. Meanwhile, premiums and deductibles continue to skyrocket for average Americans. In New York, premiums will rise an average of 16.6 percent this year alone.

Any solution to Obamacare must allow consumers the freedom to choose an affordable plan that fits their needs, while ensuring that coverage is portable and protects viable options for those with pre-existing conditions.

New York State has one of the largest Medicaid-eligible populations in the nation. The New York Republican Congressional Delegation continues to meet weekly to address this issue to find a solution that will ensure that the people of New York have access to affordable, quality health care and that no one will be left behind.

National Security and Veterans Care: As the mother of an active duty U.S. Marine, I understand the vital importance of providing the brave men and women in our military with the resources they need to provide for a strong national defense. As threats to American security continue to grow, I applaud President Trump’s commitment to rebuild our military to ensure the safety of our nation.

On my recent travels to Afghanistan and Iraq, I had the honor of speaking with our troops on the ground. Many service members with whom I met, addressed their concerns about the state of our military, including: the need for new equipment, the lack of personnel, and a myriad of other issues as a result of severe cuts to defense spending by the Obama administration.

The 22nd District is home to a large veteran’s community, many of whom require access to medical care. We will work with the President to ensure that veterans receive the care that they need and deserve.

Border Security: Our sovereignty and system of laws matter and border security is another critical function provided by the federal government, as a nation without borders ceases to exist. The safety of our citizens depends on strong border control and enforcement of our immigration rules. We want to welcome people to our country but ensure that when we do, we do so safely and legally.

From illegal drug trade and human trafficking, many have taken advantage of the long time refusal to adequately secure our border. It is critically important that we protect the American people by securing the border and finally enforcing the law to protect our citizens and legal residents.

Infrastructure: Across Upstate New York, especially in the 22nd District, roads and bridges are crumbling, while access to rural broadband has remained stagnant. Our communities need resources to fund vital infrastructure projects that have been either ignored or delayed. Albany has overlooked Upstate New York’s infrastructure problems for decades. The longer we delay these needed repairs, the more they will cost in dollars and economic growth. Congress must work with the President to provide resources to states and local communities to ensure our roads and bridges are maintained and repaired when needed, so that our system of infrastructure remains the greatest in the world.

