Second annual “Teddy Bear Snuggle” with Friends of Rogers planned

Bring cuddly teddy bears and other snuggly friends out of hibernation for a special end-of- winter celebration!

On March 18 at 10:30 am, Rogers Center in Sherburne will host the second annual “Teddy Bear Snuggle,” when guests will be led through various songs and stories, during what is sure to be the perfect activity for anyone with a case of Cabin Fever.

“Visiting Rogers Center is fun in all seasons!” said Jenni Larchar, Children’s Program coordinator. “Snuggling up with your favorite plush friend, listening to stories, is a great way to shake off winter’s chill.”

This Family Fun program, sponsored by Clyde’s Little Red Barn, encourages visitors to bring along a blanket and favorite stuffed friend, as the group will embark on magical adventures through storybook pages and enjoy a tasty snack.

“We are extremely grateful to Clyde’s Little Red Barn for supporting Friends of Rogers,” said Simon Solomon, executive director. “Their generosity allows us to continue offering unique programs like the ‘Teddy Bear Snuggle,’ and thus fulfill our mission in a dynamic way.”

Family Fun programs are held on the third Saturday of every month. While there is no charge, Friends of Rogers encourages contributions to support future operations. Recent events have included Up-Cycled Holiday Crafts, Paint Dots, and For Goodness Snakes! Family Fun programs are an opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience hands-on learning and exploration of the natural environment.

Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center, Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs for all ages. Seasonal winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call (607) 674-4733 or visit www.friendsofrogers.org.

Friends of Rogers Executive Director Simon Solomon is available for interviews. Contact him at (607) 674-4733. The mission of the Friends of Rogers is to provide outstanding educational opportunities that excite, inspire, and motivate people of all ages to enjoy, understand, and protect our natural environment.

Photo Caption: Children’s Coordinator Jenni Larchar leads participants in songs during a recent sing-along at Rogers Center. Bring your favorite plush pal and join Jenni on March 18 for the second annual ‘Teddy Bear Snuggle’ sponsored by Clyde’s Little Red Barn. Photo courtesy Friends of Rogers.

