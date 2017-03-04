Morrisville State College Theater Department, Student Government Organization to present “Avenue Q”

The Morrisville State College Theater Department and Student Government Organization will present the award-winning musical, “Avenue Q,” on March 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.; March 26 at 2 p.m.; and March 30, 31 andApril 1 at 8 p.m. in the STUAC theatre.

“Avenue Q” is an autobiographical and biographical coming-of-age parable, addressing and satirizing the issues and anxieties associated with entering adulthood. Its characters lament that, as children, they were assured by their parents and by children’s television programs such as PBS‘s Sesame Street, that they were special and could do anything. They discover as adults, however, that in the real world their options are limited and they are no more special than anyone else.

The musical, noted for its use of puppets animated by unconcealed puppeteers alongside human actors, contains adult sexual themes and content.

The production earned the 2003 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding New Musical and the 2004 Tony Award’s “Triple Crown” for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

General admission is $8 and $3 for students. Tickets will be sold at the door.

