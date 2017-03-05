‘Running to Win’ candidate training workshop March 6

The second in a series of candidate training workshops to recruit, train, and elect the next generation of progressive leaders will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at the Central New York Labor Council, 287 Genesee Street, corner of Dakin Street, Utica. Parking is available in the rear.

“The Running to Win” workshop is free and open to persons who share progressive values and are interested in running for office or assuming party positions. The workshop is designed to teach candidates and campaign volunteers, the nuts and bolts of running—and winning—a progressive campaign. The workshop is sponsored by the New York State Working Families Party, Oneida County Democratic Committee, and the Central New York Citizens in Action.

Running to Win is part of the WFP’s pipeline training program that seeks to arm progressives with the strategies, tools, and skills needed to win elections. Topics include fundraising, canvassing, budgeting, speeches, planning, volunteer recruitment, canvassing, and voter engagement. Organizers are hoping to run a slate of progressive candidates for local offices this year.

For more information, please email uticaromewfp@gmail.com or call 315.725.0974.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

