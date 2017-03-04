 
PAC 99 schedule for week of March 4, 2017

Tuesday, March 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Rotary Club Meeting of Feb. 27.  John Pinard, Town Supervisor, “The State of the Town of Lenox”
  • 9:27 a.m., 2:27 p.m. and 7:27 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission Meeting of Feb. 27
  • 9:46 a.m., 2:46 p.m. and 7:46 p.m.: Capitol Notebook with Brian Kolb, Minority Leader, N.Y.S. Assembly
  • 10:02 a.m., 3:02 p.m. and 8:02 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – “Scandals of Madison County, Part 1”

Wednesday, March 8

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club Meeting of Feb. 28:  Erin Zacholl “Helping Hounds Dog Rescue”
  • 9:37 a.m., 2:37 p.m. and 7:37 p.m.: CMS and You – “Diabetes”
  • 10:06 a.m., 3:06 p.m. and 8:06 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – “Scandals of Madison County, Part 2

Thursday, March 9

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “Judgement Day on the Nations”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board Meeting of March 1
  • 9:51 a.m., 2:51 p.m. and 7:51 p.m.: Historic Insights with Matt Urtz – “Scandals of Madison County, Part 3”
