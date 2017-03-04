Chittenango man charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession

Sullivan based state police charged a Chittenango man with misdemeanor marijuana possession following a traffic stop in the town of Lenox Thursday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on March 2, Trooper Steven Fountain stopped a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck after observing the driver throw trash out of the window while driving eastbound on State Route 5 in Lenox.

While interviewing the driver, Christopher J. Wimmer, age 31, of Forbes Ave, Chittenango, Fountain noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior of the truck. After being questioned about the odor, Wimmer produced a baggie containing approximately 28 grams of marijuana.

Wimmer was taken into custody for fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and processed at the state police barracks in Oneida. Wimmer was ticketed for the marijuana possession and for littering and is to appear in Lenox Town Court March 7, 2017.

