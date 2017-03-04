Verona crash leads to aggravated DWI charge

Oneida-based state police charged a Vernon Center man with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a one-vehicle crash in Verona early Saturday morning.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. March 4, Troopers Justin Weakley and Andrew Lipuma were dispatched by Oneida County 911 to a 1 vehicle rollover accident at the intersection of Beacon Light Road and Patrick Road in the town of Verona.

The troopers determined that a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck operated by Benjamin M. McNeil, 27, of Hogan Road, Vernon Center, was traveling southeast on Patrick Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the Beacon Light Road intersection.

McNeil attempted to make a right turn onto Beacon Light Road but was unable to due to the speed the vehicle was traveling at. The pickup left the south shoulder of Beacon Light Road and overturned in the ditch. McNeil was uninjured in the crash.

While interviewing McNeil at the scene, the troopers observed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath and sobriety tests indicated he was intoxicated. McNeil was taken into custody for DWI and transported to the Oneida state police barracks, where a breath test determined McNeil’s blood alcohol content was .27 percent.

McNeil was ticketed for DWI, aggravated DWI with a BAC of .18 percent or greater, failure to stop at a stop sign and imprudent speed. He is scheduled to appear in Verona Town Court March 7, 2017.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

