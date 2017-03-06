Trump supporters hold rally at Fort Stanwix

Braving the cold at noon, Saturday, March 4, volunteers from across the Mohawk Valley and Central New York held another peaceful march and rally at historic Fort Stanwix in Rome to honor traditional American values and to support President Trump in making America great again.

This continues a year of grassroots open meetings, rallies, and events by Mohawk Valley/CNY volunteers, who helped Trump win the presidential election in Oneida County with more than 57 percent of the vote last November.

MV/CNY volunteers organized this event in association with the Spirit of America, Main Street Patriots national advocacy network who held similar events across New York State and the rest of the country.

Nonperishable food items were also collected for distribution to area veteran organizations. Organizers said this was a peaceful event and participants displayed their own signs and American flags, along with friends and energy to show vivid, memorable support for Trump and traditional American values.

