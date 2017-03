Parkway Center is taking a trip to South Dakota in 2018

The Parkway Center is planning a trip to South Dakota in 2018. This is an 11-day trip that is being planned for the spring of 2018. The trip will include transportation, lodging, 18 meals, visits and guided tours to many attractions including Mount Rushmore.

If you are interested in this trip, call Mary Ann at the Parkway Center at (315) 223-3973 for more information on the cost and how you can set-up a payment plan.

