Gillibrand issues statement on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions March 2:

“It’s clear that Attorney General Sessions gave false testimony under oath at his hearing. This should disqualify him from leading the Justice Department.

“Between Attorney General Sessions’s false testimony and the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman working with the White House to kill stories about Russian contacts, we need to get all of the facts.

“I’m calling for a special prosecutor and a 9/11-style commission to get to the bottom of Russia’s ties to the Trump administration and election hacking.”

