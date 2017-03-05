“Making Sense of Fake News” lecture to be held at the Cazenovia Public Library

The Cazenovia Public Library is pleased to welcome Cazenovia resident Ken Harper to the Community Room Friday, March 17, at 7 p.m., for an important and timely presentation: “Making Sense of Fake News.”

In a new era of Internet hoaxes, fake news stories, and “alternative facts,” it has become exceedingly difficult to discern truth from fiction in the media.

During his presentation, Harper will provide tips and techniques to find relevant and credible information about ongoing events around the world.

Ken Harper is an award-winning designer, professor, photojournalist and media educator. He serves as an associate professor and the first director of the Newhouse Center for Global Engagement at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. The Center is dedicated to spreading knowledge through storytelling, collaboration, and innovation.

All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Library events, call 655-9322 or visit www.cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

