CHJC Adoptive Parent Networking Group and SLC foster parenting info night

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County’s St. Lawrence County Foster Care Program will host a Foster Parenting informational session Thursday, March 30, 2017, in the St.

Lawrence County Human Services Building, Second Floor Conference Room, 80 State Highway 310, Canton. The session will begin at 6:00 pm. Anyone interested in learning more about Foster Parenting, Adoption, and the CHJC Foster Care Program is welcome and encouraged to attend.

This event will help people interested in becoming a Foster Parent learn about the CHJC Foster Care Program. In an informal, casual setting, the session will also offer opportunities to ask questions and speak with the Foster Care Program staff. Light refreshments will be served. Ten week Foster Parenting training classes will begin in Canton Thursday, April 6, 2017, at 6 p.m.

The CHJC Foster Care Program provides temporary care for children unable to live with their birth families or guardians. The Foster Care Program allows children who may have been abused or neglected or have behavioral challenges and special needs, the opportunity to live in a family setting, attend public school and be an active member of the community. To provide support for the needs of the entire family, in addition to 24-hour on-call services and crisis response, extensive training is offered to all foster parents. They will work as a member of a team of families, social workers, and other professionals to help prepare a child to return to his/her birth family, or to be adopted.

For more information about the informational or training sessions, or on opening your home and heart to these deserving children, contact Nicole Rood, CHJC Recruitment and Training Specialist at (315) 229-3344. Or e-mail Nicole at nrood@nnychildrenshome.com.

The Children’s Home of Jefferson County is introducing a Post-Adoption Parent Network for parents with adopted children or those anticipating adoption. The group will meet initially on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon in CHJC’s Main Campus Cottage 4 Foster Care Conference Room, 1704 State St., Watertown.

All adoptive parents are encouraged and welcome to attend. Subsequent meetings will be held on the last Tuesday of each month from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon.

The group offers parents with adopted children, the opportunity to foster relationships with other adoptive parents, share experiences and expertise, discuss disciplinary tactics, learn to better address challenging behavior, and become familiar with available community resources.

For reservations or for more information, contact Melissa Tundo, CHJC Post Adoption Caseworker, at 315-777- 9204. Or email mtundo@nnychildrenshome.com.

