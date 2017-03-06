Classic fiction discussion group at Utica Library

The Utica Public Library will host its annual Classic 20th Century Fiction Discussion Group. The selected novel for 2017 is Rabbit, Run by John Updike.

This 1960 novel centers around a young married man who abandons his pregnant wife and child without warning. Updike puts his focus on many male-themed issues like male ego, fear of commitment and disillusionment with marriage and The American Dream.

The discussion group will meet Monday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m. All registered participants will receive a free copy of the book and a discussion handout.

Participants must register at the reference desk in the main lobby of the library and may pick up their free copy and handout at that time. Registration begins Monday, March 13, at 8:30 a.m.

Refreshments are included, and the program is free to the public. Call the library at 735-2279 with any questions.

