400 Wins for OCC Coach Wheeler

Onondaga Women’s Basketball defeated Jefferson Community College, 63-45, on Tuesday night in the Sub-Regionals to advance to the NJCAA Region III Final Four this weekend.

It was a special night for Head Coach Mike Wheeler, as his team earned him his 400th career victory at Onondaga Community College.

In just 16 years at the helm of the program, Coach Wheeler has amassed a record of 400-105. He has led the program to eight straight Mid-State Athletic Conference Tournament titles, four NJCAA Regional Championships, three NJCAA National Semi-final appearances, and was the National Championship Runner-up in 2010.

Onondaga (26-5) will travel to Mohawk Valley Community College this weekend for the NJCAA Region III Final Four.

