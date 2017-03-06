Decorative painting on paper mache workshop April 8 at Madison County Historical Society

Join us for the Decorative Painting on Paper Mache Workshop Saturday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The paper mache’ basket-toting bunny form participants will be decoratively painting is quite similar to the paper mache’ animal forms used for both play and display purposes by children and adults during the Victorian Era.

Paper Mache’ (papier mache’) literally means “chewed paper” in French. It refers to the art of layering or soaking paper pieces in an adhesive, which, when built up sufficiently over an armature or mold and dried, resulting in sturdy objects for decorative and utilitarian purposes.

Artist, Educator, Pamela Vogan Lynch will lead this workshop. Mrs. Lynch is a professional artist and retired Director of Art for the Oneida City School District with 35 years of experience in art education. The workshop will be held at the Madison County Historical Society Saturday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The cost for the workshop is $16. Space is limited, so please call to register. All materials will be provided. This workshop is for adults and children aged 10 years and up. In true Victorian fashion, tea and cookies will be served.

For more information please contact MCHS at 315-363-4136, 315-361-9735, orhistory@mchs1900.org. The Madison County Historical Society is a nonprofit organization that operates both a museum and the Mary King Research Library located at 435 Main Street in Oneida. The society continues to preserve, collect, promote, and exhibit the history of Madison County and its fifteen towns and one city through the development of programs that enhance Madison County’s heritage. The historical society’s headquarters are housed in an 1849 Gothic Revival Villa that is listed on the State and National Registry of Historic Places.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

